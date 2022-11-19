By Christian Odu

The Labour Party, LP, Candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal constituency in Enugu State, Chidi Obetta, has told constituents to recall him if he fails to meet their expectations.

Obetta a business tycoon said this in Nsukka on Friday during the unveiling of his manifesto and inauguration of his campaign council.

He urged the constituency to hold him accountable on his manifesto and campaign promises aimed at empowering and fast-tracking development.

“If I am elected and I fail to meet your expectations, recall me.

“My mission in House of Representatives is to give quality and effective representation to the constituency by impacting positively to more people.

“As an individual I have used my investments to empower over 500 people who are employed in my business establishments in the constituency.

“I have touched many lives positively as an individual and if by God’s grace I am elected, I will touch more lives, “he said.

According to him, what is contained in the manifesto is his contract document with the people.

“The constituency under my watch would witness quality representation, because our people have been neglected for many years,” he equally said.

The candidate further explained that his legislative representation would be people-oriented and would be a strong voice to the constituency in National Assembly.

Obetta announced and inaugurated his campaign team, with Mr.Cosmas Agbo, a former Deputy Chairman of Nsukka LGA as his campaign Director General, DG, as well as campaign coordinators in the 36 wards of the constituency.

He described Agbo as an experienced politician and a grassroots mobiliser who he said knows the constituency very well,

“I urge the campaign team to swing into action immediately to canvas for votes that will ensure victory for the party in the general election,” he said.

However, Obetta also urged the team to ensure that the campaign is issue-based and violence-free not minding any provocations from opponents.

“LP is a party that is focused, free from violence, because the mission of the party in the country is to collapse the walls of corruption and rescue Nigerians from poverty.

“As I inaugurate you today please avoid any form of violence even in at the face of any provocation and ensure that the campaign is issue-based and devoid of any name calling,” he equally said.

Speaking on the manifesto, Mr. Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, a Director at the Niger Delta Development Commission said that the 8-page manifesto booklet offered strong promises to the constituency.

“Obetta in the manifesto made a strong promises if elected in 2023 aimed at attracting huge democracy dividends for the people.

“I have known Obetta for many years, he is a man of his own word, he has employed over 500 people in his businesses and many of them are in the constituency.

“I have no doubt that he will do everything he said in the manifesto if elected in 2023,” he said.

In a remark, Agbo, the campaign DG thanked Obetta for finding him worthy for the position and promised that he would do everything together with his team to ensure that Obetta records landslide in 2023 general election.

“Obetta is a good person who has impacted positively in the life of many people, electorates are waiting to vote for him to reciprocate his selfless services to the constituency,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Tony Ozioko, LP Chairman in Nsukka Local Government and his Igbo-Eze South LG counterpart,Mr. Basil Ugwu, said that they were mobilisng party faithful and supporters in the constituency to ensure that Obetta scored 95 per cent votes during the election.

They appealed to party members and supporters to avoid any form of violence before, during and after the election because LP is a responsible and law abiding political party.

