…visits Sapele, solicit votes for PDP, decries bad Federal roads in Delta

By Festus Ahon

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, lamented that poverty in Nigeria has risen to unbearable level between 2015 and 2022 under the All Progressives Congress, APC led Federal Government.

Oborevwori who stated this during the continuation of his ward-to-ward campaign to Sapele wards 8, 6, 5, 4, 3 and 2, decried that Nigerians were living in abject poverty, adding that the only option left for Nigerians was to vote for the PDP for a positive change.

Insisting that PDP is the only party that has the solution to the problems currently bedeviling the country, he said; “what you have been enjoying in Sapele are done by the PDP”.

Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, decried the poor state of federal roads in Delta State. He said they were in the wards to solicit for votes and on a need assessment of the area.

He said; “the APC Muslim/Muslim ticket is not desirable. Such a ticket cannot fly in a diverse society like Nigeria. Few weeks ago, the external debt of Nigeria stands at $40 billion and nothing to show for it. All these monies were approved by the toothless National Assembly of which Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is the Deputy Senate President.

“The federal roads which include Warri-Benin, Effurun-Abraka-Agbor, Ughelli-Asaba and Effurun-Ughelli -Patani are all bad. If not for the intervention of the Okowa led government, the roads would have been impassable”.

He told Sapele people to vote Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively, Chief Ighoyota Amori for Senate, Delta Central District, Barrister Evelyn Oboro for House of Representatives, Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, Mr. Perkins Umukoro for Delta State House of Assembly, Sapele Constituency.

The PDP Governorship candidate also appealed to the people to vote for him and his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, emphasing that their M.O.R.E. agenda would bring meaningful development, opportunities for all, realistic reforms, and enhanced peace and security.

On his part, the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the PDP, Chief Ighoyota Amori, appealed to the people to vote for him and all other candidates of the PDP in the 2023 general elections. He promised that they would give adequate representation to the people, if elected.

Barrister Evelyn Oboro and Mr Perkins Umukoro who also spoke during the campaign, spoke in the same vein. They begged the people to vote for them and other candidates of the PDP.

In their separate remarks, Chairmen and leaders of the various wards visited, assured that they would work for the victory of all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

