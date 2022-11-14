Ahead of 2023 general election, the Chairman, Lagos chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr. Stephen Adegbite, has disclosed that the body has no singular presidential candidate it had concluded plans to support, saying CAN is supporting all flagbearers vying to become President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Adegbeite said that CAN could not support anyone considering that all candidates vying for the presidential seat were Nigerians and competent to lead the country after 2023 when President Buhari’s tenure would elapse.

He noted that the leader the country currently needs was someone who could lead Nigerians aright and deliver the dividends of democracy that everyone in the country currently yearns for.

Adegbite, who stated this at the 9th Annual General Conference of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter led by Special Apostle Segun Adio, expressed optimism that God will take control of the country and that Nigeria will not disintegrate but remain one indivisible entity.

“As Christians, we are not going to push any candidate, all the candidates belong to us but I can assure you that God is going to give us a man after his own heart”.

“God will take control of our country and Nigeria will remain an indivisible entity. We just need somebody that can lead us right and give us the dividends of democracy and we must pray, once we pray, God will answer our prayers” he added.

“Today is a day of celebration of all Christians, and a day of coming together of Christians and that is why I am here as the chairman of CAN to celebrate with them.

I thank God for the C&S Unification Church of Nigeria and God will continue to be with them and it shall be well with all of them”.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Organisation of African Instituted Church, Senior Apostle Julius Opasola, commended the Lagos Chapter of the C&S Unification Church of Nigeria for its efforts at uniting the body of Christ while commending the church for extending a hand of fellowship to CAN and the OAIC.

He described the event as historic as it was the first time that OAIC will be represented at a programme organized by the Cherubim and Seraphim.

“I want to acknowledge and greet the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the C&S for having the courage and boldness to see that the Church of God must be united by extending an invitation to CAN and OAIC in Lagos, I pray that God will continue to endow you and members of the executive with wisdom and understanding,” he said.

RELATED NEWS