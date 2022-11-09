Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), has promised to build a new Nigeria devoid of mass poverty and criminalities, if elected in 2023 general election.

Obi said this on Wednesday at his presidential campaign rally in Makurdi, pledging to ensure that youth were gainfully engaged by empowering them with skills.



He promised to invest heavily in education and ensure that unemployment became history in Nigeria.



Obi also pledged to address the security challenge bedevilling the country, especially Benue, to ensure quick return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes.

“We will secure and bring peace to Benue so that those at the IDP camps will go back to their homes and farms and we will support them in production.



“Benue will be supported to become an exporting state considering that it is an agriculturally rich state,” Obi said.



He promised that Rivers Benue and Niger would be dredged to enhance water transportation in Nigeria, promising also to end crude oil theft in the country for the benefit of all Nigerians.



“With Obi and Datti, a new Nigeria is possible and I dare to say that Nigerians can hold me responsible if we do not turn Nigeria around for good,” he said.



Also speaking, the state LP governorship candidate, Mr Heman Hembe promised regular payment of workers salaries in the state.



The state LP Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Idoko, said Obi has demonstrated competence and capacity to lead the country, assuring that voting him as president would turn Nigeria from a consumer to a producer nation.

