A Nigerian political analyst and a front-line politician, Chief Charles Udeogaranya have advised Nigerians not to be deceived by the shenanigans and their quack songs of sorrow, aimed at deceiving the unsuspecting electorates on the 2023 presidential election, saying the difference is clear on who the cap fits the most among the trio candidates of Obi, Atiku and Tinubu.

The politician pointed out that Mr Peter Obi is the only candidate among the trio that understands how to build an economy, having grown several performing businesses and chaired a successful bank, which puts him in a distinctive and better position to tackle the issue of the economy for Nigeria. “A rare profile that Nigerian presidents in the past and 2023 presidential candidates do not possess”.

Udeogaraya said “with due respect to the other candidates, Mr Peter Obi if elected as the next president of Nigeria, his emergence will heal the nation bleeding profusely from inequality in over fifty years, which will help unify Nigeria with an unprecedented loyalty to the Nigerian government and state.

The former Presidential aspirant counselled the Nigerian electorate not to give an ear to those who put their hope on the political structure and stolen money they intend to share as their sole hope of winning an election, as they do not mean well for Nigerians, but rather go for Peter Obi of the labour party, whose candidacy is a solution to Nigerian problems and the difference will be clear from 2023 if elected.

