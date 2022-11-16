John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has expressed confidence that the party will make history by displacing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), not only in Lagos State but across 24 other states in addition to the Presidency come 2023.

Ayu said this in Abuja on Wednesday while receiving the second leg (report) of the Special Reconciliation Committee (Lagos/Osun PDP), headed by Chief Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), in Abuja.

Ayu admitted that although PDP’s political outlook in Lagos was before now abysmal, the excellent work done by the Jegede-led committee has increased the PDP’s electoral fortunes ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ayu said, “Lagos was in very bad shape before now. But because of your excellent reconciliation work, our chances of taking Lagos state have been greatly enhanced.

“We are now sure of victory. We will take Alausa, and clear the state and National Assembly seats.

“We won in Osun state. And we will repeat the feat in Lagos. I am reiterating my often-stated position that the PDP will win the presidency and at least 25 governorships across the country. And those 25 states include Lagos state. This is why we want all party members to work together.

“We defeated my good friend, the Lion of Bourdilon, H.E. Bola Tinubu, in his home-state of Osun. We now want to crown it in Lagos, his state of residence. He is already shouting it: ‘God bless PDP.’ By early next year, we will start celebrating our new 25 governors-elect, Lagos inclusive.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee, Chief Eyitayo Jegede, thanked the party for giving him and other members the privilege to serve the party as peace ambassadors.

“The second leg of our report, which we present to you today, is a product of extensive consultations with party stalwarts, stakeholders, party elders and candidates. I am happy to say we got the cooperation and input of all of them.

“When we submitted the first leg of our report, I said Osun state was Winnable and Doable. I use this opportunity to congratulate the National Working Committee (NWC) and the people of Osun state for the well-deserved victory in the Osun Guber-election.”

“And thanks to our modest efforts, Lagos looks good too. Lagos PDP is more cohesive today than when we took reconciliation there. And, by God’s grace, PDP will sweep Lagos in February next year. Lagos has never had a PDP governor, but we will change it, Come 2023.”

