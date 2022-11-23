Okowa and Atiku

By John Alechenu, Abuja



The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has expressed gratitude to Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South-South geo-political zone for speaking with one voice in support of the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.



Spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement in Abuja, late on Wednesday.



He said the Campaign “Commends the South-South Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for pulling together in support of the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.



Ologbondiyan explained that the commendation is coming on the heels of the meeting of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Udom Emmanuel, their Delta State counterpart and PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki held in Bayelsa to restate their unwavering support for the PDP Presidential residential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.“



The Campaign equally commended the governors for their readiness to work assiduously to ensure the delivery of the votes in the South-south geo-political zone to the PDP in the 2023 general elections.



“Our campaign also urges the South-South governors not to relent in bringing all their brother-governors on board irrespective of their political affiliations.“ Ologbondiyan added.

