By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Comrade Chinonso Obasi as the Director of Youths (South) of the Presidential Campaign Council, National Youth Campaign Council.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director General PDP 2023 Presidential Campaign Council and Governor Sokoto State, RT. HON. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Chinonso Obasi is the pioneer President of the Nigerian Youth Union(NYU). He was the 2016 President National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS). Obasi represented Nigerian Students in the 2014 National Confab. A former Student Union President and 2013 SouthSouth and SouthEast Zonal Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Students.

Obasi in a chat with newsmen stated that his appointment is a huge responsibility that must be reciprocated with bountiful service delivery.

We shall work to deliver Atiku/Okowa as the President/Vice President of Nigeria by 2023. They have the solutions to the most problems bedeviling our nation. Ranging from Insecurity, Bad Economy, Poor Educational system, and Bad governance, Obasi said.

RELATED NEWS