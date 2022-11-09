John Alechenu, Abuja



The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said the PDP has entered a covenant with the people of Borno State to restore sustainable peace, provide power as well as resume oil and gas prospecting, if elected into office come 2023.



Atiku said this while addressing a crowd of party supporters during the party’s campaign rally in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital, on Wednesday.

He told the crowd that the campaign team paid a courtesy call on the paramount traditional ruler of the state, the Shehu of Borno, in his Palace where he tabled a number of requests to which the PDP promised to fulfill.

Atiku said, “Before we arrived here, we went to the palace of Shehu of Borno and he made the following requests.

“First, that we restore peace and orderliness in Borno State and throughout the country.

“Secondly, he requested us to make sure that we reactivate Chad Basin Development Authority so that our farmers can go back to farm, so that we can produce food for our people so that we can also reduce unemployment and we promise him on that.

“He requested that we should make sure the local governments are supplied with power or electricity which we promised, we will do.

“Again, he requested that we should reactivate the exploration of oil and gas in the Chad Basin, which we promise we are going to do by the grace of God.”

The PDP candidate who expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their support and warm reception promised to ensure that the state regains its pride of place.

He also said, “We look forward to the day you will vote for PDP, enough of hunger, enough of insecurity, enough of unemployment, enough of suffering, enough of too much taxation. We will make sure that you are exempted from exorbitant taxation.”

Earlier, his running mate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, while addressing the gathering said, “The problem of Nigeria today is just too much and the only person that can handle it and make sure that our children are happy again is Atiku Abubakar.

“We cannot allow the APC anymore day after May 29, 2023 so they must go. But we have a lot of work to do and that work is for all of us who are here.

“You must come out to vote, you must bring your brothers, your sisters and you must defend that vote after voting, we don’t want them to steal your votes anymore.

“In Southern Nigeria, the South South, the South East and South West, we are going to vote for Atiku Abubakar.

“We want to show to them that Nigerians are wiser, we cannot afford to give anymore day after the eight years of APC because they have taken us into a very deep hole but Atiku Abubakar will bring us out and show us a new light.

“He will ensure that you don’t go to bed hungry, that there is food in the family. Our women will be able to provide for their children and men will be able to provide for their children and our children can go to school and will have jobs.“

Okowa further said, “That is the Nigeria we are looking forward to, that is the Nigeria that Atiku Abubakar is going to provide for us. It is time for new Nigerian and that new Nigeria we are talking about, it is only Atiku that can provide it.“

