Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Inter Party Advisory Council( IPAC) in Osun State, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections next year.

The councils chairman, Comrade Wale Adebayo, said at a stakeholders meeting for political parties by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Abuja, warned against any form of vote buying and other forms of electoral malpractices.

The theme of the summit is: “Political Parties, Elections and the Consolidation of Democracy: Emerging – Issues and needed Interventions in Nigeria

Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof. Ayo Omotayo, represented by the Director of Research, Prof. Dung Pam Sha, also called for credible elections, improvement in nation’s politics and sustaining faith in democratic process ahead of 2023 general elections.

Delivering his keynote address, former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega enjoined Nigerians to elect into power leaders who would seek the development and growth of the country.

“Nigerians should not collect peanuts given by politicians. They should vote for leaders based on their competence.

Professor Jega also expressed dismay over citizens lack of trust in the electoral process and the poor performance of those elected through the process. End

