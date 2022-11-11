Tinubu

A former Governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Prof. Lai Olurode, a former National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have urged people from the South-West zone to actively participate in the 2023 general elections.

The duo made the plea at the 10th posthumous anniversary of the former Governor of Oyo State, late Alhaji Lam Adesina at the Jogor Events Centre in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a lecture entitled: “10 Years After Great Lam: The Political Landscape in Nigeria” was delivered at the well attended event.

They called on all eligible voters to turn out enmasse and elect candidates of their choice for all elective positions.

Osoba and Olurode also urged every stakeholder to desist from violence and other inimical activities capable of truncating peaceful election and power transition in 2023.

He urged the electorate in the South-West, political leaders and community heads to mobilise eligible people for active participation in the 2023 polls.

“I want to charge our people and political leaders in the South-West on the need to actively participate in the next year general elections.

“Two things drew me to Alhaji Lam Adesina. They are his virtuous or Omoluabi ethos and contentment.

“His position among the disciples of our iconic leader and late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, remains great,” he said.

Also, Olurode, who spoke as the Guest Speaker, urged Nigerians, especially the Southern electorate, to ensure massive participation in the 2023 election by shunning vote apathy and avoid violence.

The former INEC Commissioner urged the Federal Government to frontally address the challenges of grazing routes for Fulani herders in some parts of the country.

He said that such should be addressed so as to end the deadly clashes between farmers and herders.

Olurode recalled how late Adesina expressed his disgust against President Muhammadu Buhari, when he led Fulani delegation to his office in respect of herders-farmers clash in Oke-Ogun region.

In his remarks, Folarin, the APC Governorship candidate in the state, called on the electorate to turn out enmasse and vote for Sen. Bola Tinubu as well as other APC candidates.

NAN reports that there was mild drama as Folarin’s supporters booed the State Deputy Governor, Mr Bayo Lawal, who had declared that Gov. Seyi Makinde would win the forthcoming governorship poll.

Lawal had said that Makinde, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate would always support the conduct of a peaceful and credible election.(NAN).

