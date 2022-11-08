The Chief Press Secretary to Delta Governor, Mr Olisa, Ifeajika (left) pointing at something to the Member Representing Oshimili North Constituency in Delta House of Assembly, Princess Pat Ajudua (right) as they arrived at the PDP Secretariat, Akwukwu-Igbo, for the inauguration of Oshimili North PDP Campaign Council, on Monday.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oshimili North Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta on Monday inaugurated its campaign council for the 2023 General Elections, with a call on stakeholders and members to synergize to guarantee a landslide victory for the party in the area.



The council, which was inaugurated by PDP Chairman in the local government area, Chief Nduka Ogwuda, at the party Secretariat in Akwukwu-Igbo, has Mrs Pat Ajudua, the Member Representing Oshimili North State Constituency in the state’s House of Assembly, as the Chairman while the party Chairman Ogwuda is Co-Chairman.



Ogwuda named the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, as Secretary of the council and Coordinator of Campaign Council Management Committee in the local government area.



He said that the council’s mandate was to deliver all the PDP candidates in the 2023 elections and charged all party faithful to support the team to achieve results.



“Let me congratulate you for being selected to lead this onerous task. You were not chosen by accident, you were selected because of your track records of excellent service to the party.



“This election is important to us because our Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, is on the ballot as Vice Presidential Candidate of our great party.



“If we were having 60 per cent in previous elections, we need to score 99 per cent now because to whom much is given much is expected,” he said.



Responding, Ajudua said that the party had all it takes to win elections in the local government and urged party members to remain dedicated to the course for the party’s victory.



“We thank God, we thank our party chairman, the party executive and all members in Oshimili North for the confidence reposed in us.



“Let me assure you that by the grace of God, we will do everything possible to ensure victory for all the candidates of our great party.



“With your support and cooperation, we will work hard to deliver massively for Atiku Abubakar, Sheriff Oborevwori, Ned Nwoko, Ndudi Elumelu and our own, Frank Esenwah,” she stated.



In a remark, the House of Assembly candidate of the party in the area, Mr Frank Esenwah, thanked the party for the choice of members of the council and urged them to work assiduously to root out APC at all levels in the country.



He deplored the state of federal roads in the state, and urged members of the party to strive hard to and contribute their quota as the party moved to “rescue, reset and rebuild” the country.



Others who spoke at the ceremony include the SSG, Chief Patrick Ukah; Commissioner for Lands and Surveys, Mrs Kate Onianwa; Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Austin Obidi; Chairman of the local government council Mr Innocent Esewezie; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika and Vice-Chancellor, Delta State University, Abraka, Professor Andy Egwunyenga.



