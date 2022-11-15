By Festus Ahon

COUNTDOWN to the 2023 general election, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Chief Johnson Opone, Tuesday, held praises and prayer session for a peaceful conduct of the polls and for the victory of all candidates of the party at the elections.

Opone said he was moved by his strong faith to ask God to grant the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Delta State governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, himself and all other candidates of the party victory at polls.

Recognising the potency of prayers in all human endeavour, he said; “I decided to start with prayers because I believe that nothing can be achieved without God’s approval.

“The essence of the praise and prayer session is also to dedicate my campaign activities to God as well as obtain His blessings for the contest ahead. The forthcoming election may be a tough outing but I believe that I will triumph in the end.

“We have prayed and committed the campaign into the hands of God with hope that the exercise will afford us ample time to market our development plan for Ndokwa nation.

“You know, anything handed over to God Almighty always end in praises. I thank all party members and leaders, the clergymen and all campaign council members who were present at the occasion”.

Those who spoke with journalists shortly after the praise and prayer session opined that the constituency should expect pacesetting developments if Chief Johnson Opone is elected to represent them at the National Assembly in 2023.

They reiterated that Chief Opone is determined and ready to make any sacrifice that would fast-track the development of Ndokwa nation in all facets.

According to them, Ndokwa ethnic nationality at the moment needs a dynamic leader who will transform and restore the glory of the constituency.

Others who joined in committing the aspiration of Chief Opone into God’s hands, commended him for seeking the face of God.

The event was graced by the Director General of Johnson Opone campaign council, Chief Dennis Okoh, Secretary of campaign council, Egbuson FN, Ndokwa West APC women leader, Evangelist Omolara Eke, Izuh Robinson and Godfrey Achi, Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East LGAs coordinator respectively to Johnson Opone campaign council.

RELATED NEWS