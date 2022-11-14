Arrowhead of God’s kingdom on Earth, Elder Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi has said only theocracy would make Nigeria emerge as the most recent superpower.

Ogunjobi who insisted that democracy should be avoided as a ‘plague’ said: “Nigeria has the largest gathering of Black People in the same polity.

“Any positive change in the Political, Economic and Social environment of this nation will have a Ripple Effect on the welfare and image of the Black Race Worldwide.

“As the country is about to commence a change of guards in the political administration at this End-time it’s about time we got it right.

“The present crop of Societal Elite need to urgently step aside as we’re going into an Era that can not be handled by amateurs, but by professionals in societal transformation.

“Focused rapid development requires visionary professionals with a passion for moving the society forward and by so doing change the fortunes and image of the black race , the end result of which is the improvement of the quality of life of the average African”.

He said those currently vying for political office in the country are limited in their vision as regards the improvement of the quality of life of the average African/Nigerian adding that “Orunmila as mandated by the Creator is focused on Uniting the African Continent with a view to encouraging all willing members of the Human Race to contribute to being part of a New World, designed to midwife the development of the most vibrant Civilization that has ever existed in the annals of Human History in the Welfarist Society of the United African States.

Orunmila (Solomon Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi) is not a politician , but a change-agent raised by Olodumare to move Humanity into an Era of Peace, Unity and Progress.

