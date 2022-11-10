By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of 2023 Presidential and General elections, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has boasted that it remains the only party that should be trusted by Nigerians.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the National Women Seminar of the NNPP with the theme: “Mobilising Women For Effective Participation In 2023, the National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rufai Alkali who noted that the NNPP is the only platform Nigerian women can trust, said that the party will not only implement the women’s affirmative action, but when in government, it would push further to ensure that women are not left behind in governance.

Alkali who promised that women will participate fully in Kwankwanso government, said, “This is a special day for the party and the third of the interdepartmental interaction which includes the women.

“The other parties are showing that they have money, moving around with big cars.

But the only party today that is not having a crisis and can be trusted is the NNPP.

“After this workshop we are going into the election. The message of the NNPP and the candidate is issue-based campaigns. Kwankwanso’s performance in the debate is working for us now because he stole the show, he captured the show,” Alkali said, adding that women will be given priority in the party.

Alkali reiterated that Musa Kwankwanso led government will scrap all the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) fees if he emerged President.

Also speaking, the National Publicity Secretary of the (NNPP) Major Agbo who noted that the party has the best chance of winning the election adding that the party has the best chance of winning the election with women taking the lead, said, “So, they are afraid and they are doing everything possible to ensure that they stop us from moving forward.

“The town hall meeting of last week shows clearly that we are in the race to win. Our Presidential candidate has been trending. They are now shifting from others to our Presidential candidate. “

On her part, the National Woman leader of the NNPP, Dr Maryam Jummai Bello Yasin who warned that the next general election was critical to the survival of Nigeria, said, “For lack of trust, women are not being patronized or considered in Political positions they way they should. There is no truthfulness in most of the candidates’ manifestos. They just want to put Nigerians in abject poverty and enrich themselves. Kwankwanso is someone Nigerians can trust. He will take care of women and everyone.”

