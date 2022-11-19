By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has assured Nigerians that if his Party is voted into office in 2023, attention would be given to revamping the economy, addressing poverty and curbing insecurity among other things.

Dr. Okowa who is the incumbent Governor of Delta State also urged citizens to be law-abiding as the campaigns intensify and asked that polling units be manned by patriotic members of the party during the general elections.

This is as the Plateau State Gubernatorial Candidate of the Party, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang noted that by working together as a united front, Plateau would deliver PDP candidates at all levels of the elections and appealed to all Party stalwarts to stay focused and contribute their quota for the Party to have a successful outing in 2023.

The duo spoke in Jos at the weekend during the official commissioning of the Atiku/Okowa and Mutfwang/Piyo Campaign office in Plateau State.

While addressing party supporters at the office located at the Secretariat junction, Jos, Okowa said, “… As a Party, we believe that working together and carrying along everybody particularly women and the youth will enable us to have a landslide victory in February and March 2023. The battle is not about Atiku or Mutfwang but about Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The PDP is working across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with very promising prospects and by the grace of God, we will win the elections if we continue to move together to the grassroots, to the various local government areas, to the Wards and to the polling units where the votes are cast to mobilize the people and ensure that they cast their votes during the Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections and Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“I want to encourage you all that no matter what we face when we go out to campaign, do not lose hope, exert your authority by mobilizing the people who have the votes for PDP, and when the votes are cast, we will take our people out of poverty, we will be able to tackle the security problems and make sure that we have a secured Nigeria. I believe that with the economic reform of Atiku Abubakar, working with Governor Caleb Mutfwang, we will be able to cause our people to rediscover themselves and forget the past and pursue progress as we move forward…”

Barr. Mutfwang added, “Today all our differences have come to end, and we march forward as a united PDP in Plateau. It is possible that some people are not fully healed of their grievances, let me on behalf of all the candidates of the Party apologise to all of you in any way that we have failed short of your expectations, please forgive us, it is time for all of us to move on. There is a battle ahead of us, the battle that must be won not just for the PDP but for the people of Plateau State. We will do our best to carry everybody along…”

Also speaking, an elder statesman and former Nigeria Ambassador to Switzerland, Yahaya Kwande appealed to Plateau people and Nigerians to vote massively for PDP in all the available positions contested for and ensure a secured future for the citizens.

The Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, in a vote of thanks commended the calm disposition of the Presidential running mate and the efforts the team is making to salvage the nation, assuring that Plateau state would vote for the PDP because with the leadership of Atiku, as President, Nigerians will be happy again.

He stressed, “Atiku Abubakar was led by God to pick you as the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP and being the man of peace, you share the same characteristics with His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and in Plateau State under the able candidature of Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and our mother, Josephine Piyo, we are very confident that Plateau State will do again what it has done in the past and rescue us from what we have passed through.”

