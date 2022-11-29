A former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and chieftain of the APC, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, says he is fully in support of the gubernatorial ambition of the Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as the next governor of Delta State.

Ochei, who spoke at the APC ward-to-ward campaign to Aniocha North LGA, said Omo-Agege will succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the next governor of the state in 2023.

The former lawmaker described the Delta Central lawmaker as his friend and a honest politician who will ensure the development of Anioma Nation under his administration as governor.

Ochei, an Executive Director for Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services of NIMASA, assured electorate particularly from Delta North that the Anioma people have a lot to benefit from an Omo-Agege-led government.

Speaking separately in Onicha-Ugbo, Issele-Uku and Onicha-Olona, Ochei said he would protect the interest of the Anioma Nation with Omo-Agege as the next governor.

He appealed to the people of Delta North to overwhelmingly vote for Omo-Agege and other APC candidates including the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the next general elections.

“For those who say I have left APC, come and see. I am fully with APC. I am fully with Ovie Omo-Agege as the next governor of Delta State. Omo-Agege is my friend. We have known for years and I can assure you that Omo-Agege will protect the interest of our people.

“Anioma people, I am here to assure you that I am with Omo-Agege. I am here to shame those who say I cannot work with Omo-Agege that I have come to campaign for him as our next governor of our state. Vote for Omo-Agege. He is the best person to be the next governor. He will do for Anioma Nation what he will do for Urhobo or Delta South”, the former speaker said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President of the Senate and Governorship Candidate of the APC, Senator Omo-Agege, has promised to complete any ongoing project that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led government could not complete before leaving office next year.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Omo-Agege said he was not only excited at the rousing welcome by supporters who breached protocol and thronged to celebrate his presence, but also at the unity in the current Delta APC’s leadership.

He said contrary to some persons insinuation that there was no APC in Delta North, that the party was fully on ground and strongly united as one big family.

He said all challenges ranging from unemployment, youths unrest, women empowerment and elevation, insecurities as well as roads construction and rehabilitation of both State and Federal roads and seek refund from Federal Government were addressed in the 2023 Campaign EDGE Agenda of the APC.

“We will intervene in failed Federal Roads and seek refund because Deltans are the ones using the roads. We will contract quality road contractors to construct our roads with negotiation for them to employ our youths thereby creating employment.

“We will harness the potentials and ingenuity of yahoo boys by engaging them in their best positive ways by asking them to develop apps and the State Government will be shareholder. By so doing, we are creating employment for our children.

“We will strengthen our women with meaningful empowerments and not fifty thousand naira starter packs empowerment they are giving our beloved women.

“With Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President, a ranking Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as a principal officer in the Senate, Hon. Dr. Tony Nwaka in the House of Representatives and Bazim Sally Biose in the House of Assembly, it will be very easier for me to deliver to Deltans in all areas because me alone cannot do it all easily. Please vote for APC in all elections and you won’t regret it”. Omo-Agege stated.

RELATED NEWS