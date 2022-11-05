A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Former House of Assembly Aspirant in Aniocha South Mr. James Onwordi has said that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will defeat the governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Sen Ovie Omo-Agege in Urhobo land.

According to Onwordi who disclosed this during interaction with youths, Oborevwori is more of a grassroots politician than Omo-Agege .

He noted that in Urhobo land, Oborevwori has influenced more projects, and empowered more youths than Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege.

Onwordi lambasted Omo-Agege for not being able to influence the construction of federal roads and other projects in Delta noting that there is no federal presence in Delta State despite Delta having the position of the Deputy Senate President.

“I am concerned about who becomes the next governor of Delta State because as a son of the soil, it’s important I support who is capable of bringing development to my people.

“I have checked the antecedents of Sheriff and that of Omo-Agege and have seen that Sheriff has recorded unprecedented achievements in the past years while Omo-Agege is yet to attract any completed project to Delta State.

“The Urhobo people are wise people and they know Sheriff has been impactful to them considering his antecedents in Urhobo land.

“Sheriff and Omo-Agege are both sons of Urhobo land but it goes beyond being sons of Urhobo land.

“It’s about competency and who has represented them positively in the past years.

“This is not about being sentimental but being objective about the future of our state.

“Apart from Sheriff antecedents, the PDP past and present administrations in Delta State have been impactful to the people with visible achievements,” he said.

