…assures of a better deal for all Deltans

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has taken the ward to ward campaign to Oghara, home town of former Governor James Ibori, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State with a promise of a better deal for all Deltans.

Speaking at the campaign, Oborevwori said; “I am a Pan Deltan, a unifier, and a man with excessive local content. I am determined to take the ongoing ward-to-Ward campaigns to the 270 Wards in the State.

“I want to connect with all Deltans in the 270 Wards and at the end of it, the campaigns will be taken to the Local Government Headquarters. I am coming to serve Deltans and so there must be a connection between me and the people”.

Soliciting for votes from the people, he promised them a better deal if elected Governor in 2023. He also told the people to vote for Chief Ighoyota Amori for Senate, Hon Chris Onogba for House of Assembly to represent the people of Ethiope West State Constituency and Mrs. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu for House of Representatives, Ethiope Federal Constituency.

Oborevwori who is also the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, said it was it was the first time a governorship candidate was embarking on Ward-to-Ward campaigns in the State, adding that Governorship campaigns had always be taken only to local government headquarters in the past.

On their parts, Chief Ighoyota Amori, PDP Senatorial Candidate in Delta Central, Mrs. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, PDP House of Representatives Candidate in Ethiope Federal Constituency and Mr Chris Onogba, PDP House of Assembly Candidate in Ethiope West Constituency, canvassed for votes from the people.

They promise that they would not fail the people if they deliver the party in the 2023 general elections. Earlier in his remarks, Delta State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso while addressing the people, alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC has made Nigerians poorer and should be voted out in the 2023 polls.

Also, a former Commissioner for Power and Energy and prominent leader in the area, Chief Emmanuel Ighomena assured that the people of Oghara would vote for all candidates of PDP, adding that Oghara people had always voted for the party “five-over-five”.

Chairmen of Ward 7 (Oghara Stadium), Mr. John Okudiowa; Ward 11 (Okuimemu Primary School, Otumara Oghara), Mr. Marvis Erhie; Ward 8 (Edeuvie Open Field, Ogharefe), Mr. Alex Doghor; Ward 9 (Uherevie Primary School, Oghara), Mr. Favour Ededey and Ward 10 (Udurihe Primary School, Oghareki) Mr. Vincent Abobo, in their separate remarks, vowed to deliver all PDP candidates in their various Wards.

