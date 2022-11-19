.promises place Delta ahead of other States in Nigeria

…as Amori, Oboro, Ighrakpata urge Uvwie to vote PDP

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general election and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday blamed the All Progressives Congress, APC led Federal Government for the high rate of insecurity poverty and depreciation of the naira.

Oborevwori who spoke when led the PDP Campaign team to Uvwie in continuation of the ward-to-ward campaign, told Nigerians to vote for the PDP in the 2023 Presidential election, adding that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as President and Vice-President respectively, would turn around the economy which had been grounded by the APC-led administration.

He said his vision is to build Delta State ahead of others in terms of development in Nigeria, urging the Uvwie people to vote Chief Ighoyota Amori for Senate, Delta Central District, saying he had worked tirelessly through the DC-23 to ensure that the Governorship seat came to Delta Central District.

He also told the people to vote Barrister Evelyn Omavowan Oboro for House of Representatives, Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency “because she is eloquent, vibrant, and experienced and Chief Solomon Okporua Ighrakpata for Delta State House of Assembly, Uvwie Constituency to enable him to use his wealth of experience to develop Uvwie”.

Speaking further, Oborevwori who was at Uvwie wards 8, 9, 10, 6, and 5, appealed to the people to vote for him and his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, saying that their M.O.R.E agenda would bring meaningful development, opportunities for all, realistic reforms, and enhanced peace and security.

On his part, the PDP Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Chief Ighoyota Amori, commended the people of Uvwie for the massive turnout, adding that the massive turnout showed their readiness to vote for all PDP candidates in 2023.

Amori said Uvwie played a vital role in the formation of the PDP in the State and appealed to the people to vote for him and all other PDP candidates for more development.

Also, PDP House of Representatives Candidate, Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, Barrister Evelyn Omavowan Oboro Esq, said Nigeria was a better Country when PDP was in power.

Oboro said: “Prices of foodstuffs and other products were commensurate; fuel price was less than N100; a dollar was less than N200; the economy was booming and rated one of the best in Africa.

“But today, APC has destroyed Nigeria in less than eight years with failed economic policies. Fuel is now about N250 per liter; a bag of local rice is now N55,000; a Dollar is now over N800 in the black market.

“Insecurity is currently bedeviling the Country; we can no longer sleep with our eyes closed, nor travel by the roads. People are being killed and kidnapped with impunity”.

She appealed to the people to vote her into the House of Representatives, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as President and Vice-President respectively, and Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir. Monday Onyeme as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively, Chief Ighoyota Amori for Senate, Delta Central District, and Chief Solomon Okporua Ighrakpata for Delta State House of Assembly, Uvwie Constituency.

She held that Oborevwori would not only consolidate on the gains of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration, but would deliver on the M.O.R.E agenda for a better Delta State.

“As the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Oborevwori did not only usher in peaceful legislation, but brought about harmonious working relationship between the legislature and the executive.

“This is the first time God has given us the opportunity to have a Governor from Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency. So, we will do all we can to ensure that Chief Sheriff Oborevwori comes out victorious in the forthcoming Governorship election in the State”, she said.

The PDP House of Assembly Candidate, Uvwie Constituency, Chief Solomon Okporua Ighrakpata, in his remarks, appealed to the people to vote for him and all PDP candidates from top to bottom.

Ighrakpata noted that the PDP-led administration in the State had done a lot for Uvwie Local Government Area which he named to include; roads, schools, and health centres, among others.

He added that the people of Uvwie has every reason to vote for Chief Oborevwori, saying he is not only an indigene of Uvwie, but has attracted a lot of development projects to Uvwie.

He described Oborevwori as a humble, articulate, and peace-loving man that would be a good Governor for Delta State.

The Chairmen of the various wards visited promised to deliver all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

RELATED NEWS