By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, has promised to restructure Nigeria’s security architecture and massively increase security personnel in the country to ensure the protection of lives and property in the country if elected president of Nigeria in 2023.

Mr. Obi promised to accord priority attention to the security of all Nigerians, stressing that without adequate security no government would be able to attain set goals and objectives.

Speaking yesterday at the LP presidential campaign rally in Makurdi, Mr. Obi said he was fully prepared for the job of presiding over the country, warning that “the task is enormous and Nigerians can not afford to elect any person who lacks the energy to undertake the task.”

He said Nigerian youths would play critical roles in his government because they are strategic to the actualisation of the goals of his government.

He said under his watch no one would steal Nigerian oil to the detriment of the economic wellbeing of the people, assuring that corruption would have no place in his government.

While lamenting the persistent flooding of parts of the country, the presidential candidate said, “our people are suffering the devastation of flood because the government fail to dredge the River Benue. We will dredge River Benue and exploit its economic benefits for the good of our people.

“Just as the River Nile is important to Egypt so shall we ensure that Rivers Benue and Niger are exploited for our economic development”, promising to secure Benue State and end the ceaseless attacks on communities in the state so that farmers could go back to their farms and produce food for the country.

He said, “we will secure Nigeria and bring peace to Benue and we will ensure that Benue works. I know what is happening in Benue, somebody said Benue is a civil service state.

“But Benue is one and half time bigger than Israel, and we will make the state viable as Isreal, under my watch. We will make Benue create wealth because we want our youths to be self reliant and our government will be for the youths and women.”

