By Nnamdi Ojiego

Peter Obi Support Network, POSN, has asked the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to withdraw from the race over alleged drug-related offences in the United States of America, and perjury case filed against him at a High Court in Abuja.

The group made the call via a statement signed by the group’s Deputy Director of Communications, Emmanuel Adesuji, in Lagos.

The statement said that Tinubu’s alleged drug dealing, which was extensively explained in a report titled, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu: From Drug Lord to Presidential Candidate,” published in the West Africa Weekly, was a result of months of collaboration between a legal practitioner, Mike Enahoro-Ebah, and the Chicago law firm, Leahy, Eisenberg & Fraenkel Ltd.

The group further said that there were established discrepancies in some of the information the APC’s presidential candidate supplied to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in his Form EC9.

According to POSN, different dates of birth, failure to provide evidence of attendance of a school that appears on his academic record, failure to disclose secondary citizenship, alleged forgery of a university degree certificate, a potential instance of identity theft and others, were the basis for the legal action filed by Enahoro-Ebah.

“Therefore, we are calling on the APC candidate to honourably withdraw from the election, as there is damning evidence to show his ineligibility to contest the election. He should not wait for any candidate or party to approach the court, because if that happens, it is most likely that the court will order INEC to disqualify him, and that will not be too good. So, he should just step down and go home with his honours,” the group submitted.

RELATED NEWS