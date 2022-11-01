By Egufe Yafugborhi

AS Governor Nyesom Wike belittles different some political leaders in Rivers state as not being relevant or justified to speak for Rivers people on which platform or candidate to stake their votes in the 2023 elections, Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Korka-Waadah has said not even the incumbent governor is in position to speak for Rivers people.

Korka-Waadah, Canada based Political Management consultant of Ogoni, Rivers descent, made the assertion as Wike in his latest attack on perceived political enemies, taunted former Transport Minister, Dr Abiye Sekibo, as a political failure for declaring that Rivers people were in good relations and in support Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The APC chieftain said, “Rivers isn’t PDP. Rivers people have a mind of their own and would vote who they want in the coming the polls. It appears the governor of Rivers state is totally at variance with the tenets of democratic practice.

“It is wrong for Wike to make such a sweeping statement for an election that his PDP is projected to lose woefully. If he may want to know, nobody, not even Wike can speak for Rivers people who have already decided whom they will vote for.

“Rivers people have spoken, this time we want a son of the soil who is self made and bringing his huge success story in global investments and likeable character to transform the landscape into a Rivers of prosperity for all.

“Partisan sentiments apart, Tonye Cole, the APC guber candidate is arguably the only one who fits that bill. The days of unknown entities who could hardly fend for selves seizing reins of government by hook and crook and turning overnight billionaires with the commonwealth while the majority suffers are over.

“With the new electoral codes allowing votes to count, no one, not even Wike can speak for Rivers people. Every eligible voter will speak with their ballot using his PVC. And we know who the consensus is already.”

