By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) FCT Senatorial Candidate, Hon. Mubarak Ahmad Tijjani has expressed confidence that the party will win the 2023 presidential election and rescue the nation from imminent collapse.

He urged Nigerians to collect their permanent voters cards and vote for NNPP candidates in all elections.

Tijjani said the party’s Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Senator (Engr) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the most credible, competent and reliable candidate to win the February 25, 2023 presidential poll and urged party supporters to work hard for the success of the party in the upcoming elections that would redefine the destiny of the nation.

The NNPP senatorial candidate spoke in Abuja at the opening of the party’s Kabusa Ward Secretariat which attracted party leaders and members across the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Tijjani said his priorities would be education, youth and women empowerment. He said he would not only represent youth in the Federal Capital Territory, he would also represent the entire Nigerian youth and sponsor bills that would benefit them.

The senatorial candidate said youth were ready to take the mantle of leadership from retired, tired and recycled politicians who have lost touch with the needs, expectations and desires of people for a better life

Tijjani urged Abuja residents to vote massively for him, stressing that he was born and brought up in the city and knew the challenges facing the people which he promised to tackle head-on if voted into office.

He said NNPP is a movement that has emerged to rescue the nation that is currently in life-support due to poor leadership of the outgoing All Progressives Congress government.

He assured supporters that NNPP would win the elections and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates contesting the polls

Tijjani said the NNPP Kabusa Ward Secretariat was at the heart of the party and the Kwankwasiyya Movement, and urged supporters to engage in grassroots mobilization to ensure party’s victory in the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections in February 2023.

The party’s House of Representatives candidate for AMAC/Bwari Constituency, Hon. Ann Obute, the National Woman Leader, Dr Maryam Jummai Bello Yasin, FCT Chairman, Hon. Yusuf Dauda, Director General of Mubarak Tijjani Campaign Council, Hon. Suleiman Usman and the FCT Woman Leader, Mrs Saudat Abdullahi spoke at the inauguration of the Kabusa Ward Secretariat and urged FCT residents to vote for NNPP candidates to experience a new Nigeria which only the New Nigeria People’s Party would usher in.

From Kabusa area of Abuja, party members proceeded on a motorcade across the Federal Capital Territory to sensitize the people that a new Nigeria is possible with the NNPP and urged them to collect their permanent voters cards and exercise their civic duties on election days.

