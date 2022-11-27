By Festus Ahon

MAMMOTH crowd, Monday, welcomed the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori to Ughelli North Local Government Area as his ward-to-ward campaign train belted in the area.

Oborevwori who commenced the Ughelli North ward-to-ward campaign from Uwheru ward 9, arrived the venue at 10:12am amidst cheers and customised songs from the people.

Addressing the people, he said was the first gubernatorial candidate to start ward-to-ward campaign in the country, commending the people for the huge mobilisation.

Oborevwori said he has never lived outside Nigeria since he was born, adding that he has been in Uvwie and Osubi since he was born till date.

He assured the people of Uwheru of the construction of the Uwheru township Road, adding that the road was at the awarding stage.

Oborevwori said he has reached out to all aggrieved persons within the party to shield their swords and work for the victory of the party in 2023.

He assured that he would give adequate and quality representation to the people when elected Governor in 2023.

While urging the people to vote for all candidates of the party from the presidency to the House of Assembly, he blamed the insecurity in the country, including herdsmen attack in Urhobo land on the APC led government.

At Ogor ward, Oborevwori assured that he would deliver on his more agenda, adding that he would listen to the people in the running of the governance of Delta.

He said as an in-law of Evwreni, he would not disappoint the people. At Afiesere, he said he was talking with Chief David Edevbie, saying that their common agenda is to develop Delta State.

Wife of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Mrs Tobore Oborevwori who spoke at Evwreni, where she hailed from maternaly, appealed to the people to vote for her husband and all other candidates of the party.

Chairman of the PDP in the State, Chief Kingsley Esiso said the APC has finished the country, lamenting that “there is hunger, insecurity and poverty in the country. ” To this end, he urged the people “to vote PDP five over five”.

Senatorial candidate of the PDP in Delta Central, Chief Ighoyota Amori appealed to Prof Patrick Muoboghare to shield his sword and work for the victory of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

Amori told the people to vote for all candidates of the party, assuring that the PDP would always deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

PDP chairman in Delta Central, Chief A.P Fovie said the All Progressives Congress APC government brought hunger and insecurity to the country. He urged the people to vote for all PDP candidates for security, prosperity, peace and progress.

President General of Uwheru Kingdom, Chief Patrick Egone and others who spoke separately during the campaign tour, promised to deliver the party in their respective wards. At Afiesere, Mr Julius Akpovoka, said Chief David Edevbie and Chief Sheriff Oborevwori were in touch.

PDP House of Assembly candidate in Ughelli North Constituency, Mr Onoriode Agofure, said this was the first time a Governorship candidate was campaigning from ward-to-ward. He described Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as a grassroots Governorship candidate, urging the people to vote PDP all the way.

In all the places visited, the ward chairmen in their separate remarks, assured that the PDP would win in all the elections from the presidency to the state House of Assembly.

