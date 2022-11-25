By Adeola Badru

THE Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, yesterday, expressed optimism that the majority of Yoruba people will vote for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan after his inauguration, the new President-General of YCE, Ajibade Oyekan, stressed that the body language of the majority of members of the group has shown that they will vote for Tinubu in the election.

He said: “I have said, we are a non-partisan organisation; we don’t talk about politics here and that has held us together, bound us together for all these years.

“We didn’t discuss who to vote for, but the body language of the entire members tells me that we should look inwards since we have a Yoruba man there.

“I can see that people will vote for their kinsman. So, the majority of our members, without discussing, without agreeing on any particular candidate will vote for Tinubu. The majority of our members are for him.

“Please get me right, we are not, as a group, endorsing a particular individual, because once you do that, you are just mocking yourself, because members are going to the polling booth to vote individually with their conscience.

“Our body language just tells us that majority of our people are going to vote for Tinubu.”

