..asks security agencies to bring culprits to book

John Alechenu, Abuja



The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party has condemned the gruesome murder of the LP’s Woman Leader in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mrs. Victoria Chintex, by yet to be identified persons.



Mrs. Chintex was shot to death in the presence of her husband at their residence in Kaura, by gunmen suspected to be assassins on Monday night.



In a statement on Wednesday night, Chief Spokesperson of the the Labour Party PCC, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, described the leading female politician’s murder and the gun shot wound inflicted on her husband by the gunmen, as painful and unfortunate.



He said the Party‘s Presidential Campaign condemns the killing in its totality especially in the light of the fact that the deceased was known for her active role in politics noting that her murder may infer that it was politically motivated.



Tanko said, “Her passing leaves her close family, as well as our Labour Party, in a terrible loss. She endures in our memories.



“We call on security agencies not to leave any stones unturned towards identifying the perpetrators of this dastardly act and bringing them to book to serve as deterrents to other like-minded criminals or their masterminds.”

