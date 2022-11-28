By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE President, World Medical Association (WMA) has said that Nigeria as a country lacks ideals that give it direction and urged Nigerians to look beyond their immediate benefits, while choosing those that will manage the affairs of the Nigerian state for the next fours.

Enabulele stated this at the Edo State Council Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) while on a courtesy visit to the chairman of the council, Comrade Festus Alenkhe who recently lost his mother.



He said, comparable to other parts of the world, there was a need for Nigerians to adopt service to the people when they found themselves in a position of authority.



Enabulele who was accompanied by past and present leaders of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Edo State said “I have been Japan before but the last time I went, I saw an improved country and I asked who are these people and I discovered that they are just a people with ideals and I come back to my country and I asked are we caused as a people but I say we are not cursed as a people but we have not been able to get our leadership right.



“I was speaking to a Japanese senator and I said you are just simple he said yes, in Japan, we don’t look forward to anything because it is possible you can be going home the next day and I asked do you engage your Nigerian counterparts, he said he knows some of them and I asked, do you know what they earn and the dividends they bring to their people, he said their Prime Minister is just an ordinary citizen and for him he is just a senator

“I lead an organization that is not political, we do not show any public sympathy for any political party, but on issues that border on our collective existence, as a Nigerian, I am a Nigerian. The question is how do we engage politicians, the Nigerian state is largely dominated by those that have entrapped the people with the kind of resources they have enmassed, and it has been a vicious circle, every election seems to be the time for us to get it right and we never got it right.

“Nigerians should look beyond their immediate benefits while voting for any candidate in the 2023 election. People should look at the future of Nigeria. The future of Nigerians yet unborn and look at the person that when given the mandate will guarantee the prosperity of the Nigerian state.”

RELATED NEWS