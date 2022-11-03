…Council tasked on 5M votes for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others

…As Sanwo-Olu leads newly inaugurated council, Ambode missing

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, on Thursday, inaugurated a 163- member campaign Council to midwife the 2023 general elections for the party’s candidates across board in the state with a view to ensure victory for the party’s candidates.

The state’s chairman of APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, particularly, urged the council to ensure at least five million votes for the Presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid, Senators, among others.

Ojelabi made the remarks, while inaugurating the campaign council at the party’s Secretariat, Acme, Ogba area of the state.

The council is headed by the state Governor, Sanwo-Olu, and Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as Vice Chairman.

According to Ojelabi, the party has commenced reconciliation moves among all aggrieved party members towards going into the election with one mandate and one voice.

The council comprises representatives of all fora existing in the party including serving and former political office holders in the state.

While the former governors made the list, the name of immediate past governor, Akinwunmi Ambode was conspicuously missing in the list.

In his inauguration speech, Ojelabi, said the council should concentrate on issues that would add value to the success of the party in 2023, saying the members should be resolute, committed and law abiding throughout the assignment.

