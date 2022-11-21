Rev Bayo Owoyemi, President UACC, Worldwide.

… Same faith ticket not our problem

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

The President of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) Worldwide, Rev. Bayo Owoyemi, weekend, lamented that lack of visionary leaders has been responsible for the nation’s woes.

Rev Owoyemi, said this while speaking with newsmen during the church 57th annual convention, with the Theme ” Goodness and Mercy” held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to him ” decline in purposeful leadership

manifested in the level of Nigeria’s development since it attained independence.

Speaking on same faith ticket in the 2023 election, the cleric declared that “same-faith ticket is not the problem facing the country, but lack of visionary leadership.

” Nigerians are at a point where religious sentiment should not be the focus, as the Nigerian people are clamoring for development and robust economic master plan.

He urged Nigerians to vote for a dedicated and strategic leaders who would pull Nigeria into the global economic space for total rebranding and revamping of sectorial economy to the benefit of all Nigerians.

“It is because of current situation of the country and people have started losing trust, Ideally when it comes to the issue of governance it has nothing to do with religion or ethnic.

“The minister of the gospel are expected to remain in their field to be pushing the gospel while those in government are to govern and we have constitution that guides them, every nation has its own constitution and when you rule with fear of God we should follow the constitution.

“I think government is beyond ethnicity or religion, so this are two different things but because of the current situation in Nigeria that’s why people are kicking against same faith but to me people should rule according to their conscience.

“We should also look at what those contesting or vying for one position or the other have done in the past and access them that if they promise to do anything, they will be able to do it. I think that’s the main thing to do”

” We need a president with the fear of God is what Nigeria needs. Nigeria is in this situation because our leaders are selfish, self centered, while Nigeria is blessed with abundant of natural resources.

“But unfortunately we have few people that are utilizing this resources for their own selfish interests. If we have people that can rule with the fear of God and use this resources for the nation thing will be better for this country and its people”

“We are praying for Nigeria and at the same time we are talking to our people that they should vote with the fear of God, they should not allow the politicians to change their mind, bribe their conscience and and they should vote according to their own assessment while we as religious leaders will be praying that God takes over the election”

On plans of the church , he said that the church planned to establish a Charity home for the widows and underprivileged in order to touch their lives.

” The church will also establish a school for primary and secondary pupils while we will are also planning to put in place a printing press, which will serve as source of income to the church and to finance the church.

“These are the vision of the mission to spread the words but we need money to finance this.

” The bible says money answers all things and we have designed a platform with people that have been partnering with us in the kingdom, we have missionary partners who have been supporting us with their finances. By the grace of God we believe that through this

“We are starting with Primary and Secondary schools by the grace of God and plans are on to register with Corporate Affairs Corporation and very soon we are starting.

The Cleric who bemoaned the incessant strike embarked upon by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said the government should listen to the demands of the union while the lecturers should moderate their demands because of the future of the students.

Owoyemi said the church has designed a platform for those who want to partner with the church for the funding of the projects which included primary and secondary school without burdening the church members for funding.

RELATED NEWS