By Dayo Johnson

PRESIDENT of the United Apostolic Church of Christ, UACC, Worldwide, Rev Bayo Owoyemi, weekend, lamented that the lack of visionary leaders is responsible for the country’s woes.

Owoyemi said this during the church’s 57th annual convention with the theme ‘Goodness and Mercy’, held in Akure, the Ondo State.

He said: “The decline in purposeful leadership manifested in the level of Nigeria’s development since it attained independence.”

On the same faith ticket, the cleric said: “The same-faith ticket is not the problem facing the country, but lack of visionary leadership.

“Nigerians are at a point where religious sentiment should not be the focus. Nigerians are clamouring for development and a robust economic master plan.

“I think the government is beyond ethnicity or religion. These are two different things but because of the current situation in Nigeria, that is why people are kicking against the same faith ticket to me, people should rule according to their conscience.

“We should also look at what those contesting or vying for one position or the other have done in the past and access them that if they promise to do anything, they will be able to do it. I think that’s the main thing to do.”

