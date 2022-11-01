By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The leader of the Yoruba Socio- Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has insisted that he remained the leader of the group, and has endorsed the candidacy of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Fasoranti, in a viral video monitored by Vanguard, said that the the organisation never endorsed the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

He declared that “I am still the leader of Afenifere. Afenifere has not endorsed Obi, we are endorsing Jagaban (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) for the presidency.

“As you can see, the trend, the approval and the acceptability. You could see what happened when Tinubu came to meet me in Akure. Media carried the whole thing.

“Adebanjo does not have the capacity to warn me not to welcome Tinubu. Can he do that successfully?

“What happened was that Adebanjo took a stand and I took a stand. I didn’t call him and he didn’t call me. We never spoke about the visit.

He added that “As you can see, Jagaban is accepted and we approve of him. Obi has no stand in our mind at all.”

