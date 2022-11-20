By Demola Akinyemi

The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Kwara State, Alhaji Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal, has expressed his determination to block loopholes and raise the state monthly Internally Generation Revenue (IGR) from its current N2B to N10B if elected governor in the 2023 election.

Lawal, son of late former governor, Mohammed Alabi Lawal, speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Ilorin, explained that the dynamics of the present realities require that things must be done differently to get a refreshing results to positively affect the lives of the people.

“What our administration would do is to block all loopholes, reduce activities of consultants in revenue generation and motivate staff of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS),”he said/

“This will help the state accrue more revenue because consultants will only take a percentage of want they collect. We will also improve staff welfare and reward excellent performance by civil servants.”

