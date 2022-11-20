By Dayo Johnson, Akure

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has asked Nigerians to sack the ruling All Progressive Congress in 2023, in order to start living a meaningful life again.

Ayu, lamented that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was responsible for the high cost of living and economic downturn in the country.

Speaking through the National Secretary of the party, Senator Sam Anyanwun, in Akure, the party’s chairman, blamed the APC for destroying the economy of the citizens, and noted that the government of APC has brought untold hardship to the people.

He was speaking with newsmen after the installation of the former governorship candidate of the party, Eyitayo Jegede, as Balogun of the Cathedral Church of Saint David, Ijomu Akure, the State capital.

Ayu said life has become unbearable since 2015 when the ruling APC assumed the leadership of the country.

According to him, the only way out is to vote out the party and install the government that would bring development to the people.

“Nigerians are suffering. The price of a bag of rice is more than the minimum wage of workers. When PDP was ruling, things were cheap. University students have stayed at home for almost a year under the leadership of the APC government.”

” For Nigerians to live a meaningful life, they should vote for PDP’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar, and other candidates of the party.

” Atiku is the only pan-Nigeria candidate. Others are regional candidates. It is obvious from the performance of APC led government that Atiku will win. APC is camping for PDP. APC is dead. Atiku is the most experienced in the country. The ticket of Atiku-Okowa is the best for the country.”

Earlier, the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Ondo, and Bishop of Anglican Diocese Revd Simeon Borokini, had charged Christians to take over the leadership of the country and live by God’s standard.

On the next year’s general elections, Borokini said Nigerians need Christians that are ready to say the truth and face the consequences for the betterment of the nation.

According to him ” As we move towards election, what Nigerians need is a Christian as leader that will perform his responsibility as it is expected of him.

” Those of us that carry the banner of christ to every sector of the economy should let christ reflect in our responsibility.

” You should go out to say the truth and be ready to face the consequences. Because we need men and women who can say the truth with boldness.”

Borokini congratulated the newly installed chiefs particularly Eyitayo Jegede who he said was ordained with the chieftaincy title due to his immense contribution to the development of the church.

