By Bashir Bello

KANO – As fresh crisis hits the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC in Kano State, the House Leader and member representing Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has on Tuesday called on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to take control of the party affairs or the party risk losing the forthcoming general elections in the state.

Doguwa made the call while addressing newsmen to clear the air on reports making round of his alleged attack on the party’s governorship running mate, Murtala Sule Garo in the state.

The house leader called on the Governor to save the party from collapsing with the activities of some few people surrounding him.

According to him, “The danger we have is we have some people around him (Ganduje), if care is not taken, if Ganduje does not come back to take full charge of the party affairs, then the story of the APC in the forthcoming election can be very sad. We are facing an unprecedented opposition. The challenge here in Kano about the opposition is monumental. The challenge here about the APC here in Kano is unprecedented and it could be deadly.

“I therefore want to use this opportunity to call on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to quickly come out and take over the affairs of the party and handle our campaign programme directly. Because if he leaves the business of the party in hands of people who may not be humble, then at the end, they will kill the party,” he said.

Doguwa alleged attempt by some persons in the party to frustrate him hence the need for the activities of the persons to be checked noting if left unchecked it can affect the chances of the party just as the party sometimes ago lost seven house of representative members who defected from the party due to frustration.

He further denied attacking the party’s governorship running mate, Garo in which it was alleged led to him sustaining injuries.

