By Clifford Ndujihe

A jubilant crowd of supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday,, welcomed home boy and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state.



Asiwaju Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC took his campaign to Lagos where a colour event is ongoing.



Members of the APC National Working Committee, NWC, and Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, governors of Ogun, Dapo Abiidun; Kogi, Hahaha Bello; Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq: Plateau, Simon Lalong; Katsina, Aminu Masari among others joined in the rally.

