…We shouldn’t be recycling failed politicians, PRP presidential candidate, Abiola warns

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega, has expressed worry over the monetization of politics in the country.

Jega was the INEC chairman when an opposition political political, the All Progressives Congress, APC, edged out the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2015 to form the government at the center.

Speaking during the National Working Committee, NWC, meeting of Peoples Redemption, Party, PRP, weekend in Abuja. Jega, who is a chieftain of the party, contended that in civilised climes, elections are won on the basis of integrity, truth, confidence and support of the electorate.

Boasting that the PRP would make inroads in next year’s election, the former INEC boss said:

“We have to work assiduously towards the success of our great party.

”It is not money that wins election. Although in this country, it appears it is now on the front burner in winning election.”

He expressed confidence in the presidential candidate of PRP, Kola Abiola, noting that he would win the contest going by his pedigree and accomplishments.

He said: “This is a very important meeting organised by stakeholders of the party. I feel very happy that I have been invited to be part of this meeting.

“Yes, our chairman has indicated in his opening remarks that unity is strength. Our party is the oldest party currently in this country.

“It is also the party with the best vision and ideology. So, it is a party whose time has come. I am very glad to see that we have chosen a very patriotic and intellectually sound Nigerian as our presiddntial candidate.

“We have also chosen the vice presidential candidate. He is also vibrant and a professional.

This is the time for the party to make significant impact in this country. What is required is the unity of party members. We have to remain united and we have to give it our all.

“What you will need to win an election clearly is to gain the truth, confidence and support of the electorate. And we are capable of winning the trust of the electorate.

“We will meet them. We will convince them. So, we have individual and collective responsibility to give our best and promote our candidates, our party manifesto and to ensure that we gain the trust of our candidates.”

Also speaking, the PRP presidential candidate, Kola Abiola, cautioned the electorate against recycling those he described as “politicians who come from poisoned trees.”

He said: “It is about time we stopped recycling fruits from a poisoned tree. A lot of politicians come from a poisoned tree and most people from poisoned tree are recycled.

“We are coming in as fresh people and fresh government. And that is what Nigeria needs because they (recycled politicians) have done it and they have failed.”

RELATED NEWS