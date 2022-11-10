By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Lagos: Ahead of the 2023 election, Executive Director, ED, International Press Center, IPC, Lanre Arogundade, and Veteran journalist and former Vanguard Labour Editor, Mrs Funmi Komolafe, have tasked the Nigerian media on credible elections reporting.

They spoke while presenting papers at the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, sensitisation workshop on the role of Media in the 2023 General Election, sponsored by Fredrich Elbert Stiftung, FES, Foundation in Lagos.

Speaking, the IPC ED, among others, said not getting it right as a journalist in reporting could hinder the effective performance of the four core roles of the media in an election which are, the civic and voters’ education role, the public educator role, the campaign platform/open forum role, and the conflict management role.

He explained that “citizens consume and interpret media information to make informed decisions and judgments hence the need of credibility in reporting especially at the ongoing political campaigns ahead of the general election come 2023. Actions or inactions of media professionals, reporters, photographers, Cameramen, producers, presenters, editors, etc can also impact positively or negatively on the credibility and fairness of the electoral situation under which the people exercise the right to choose.”

Arogundade urged labour writers to help the media to get it right by raising awareness on why workers should refrain from serving as foot soldiers of political party militias or as party thugs.

“They should contribute to democratic accountability by documenting labour and workers-related campaign promises so that after an election they can follow up and let workers know them because most times, they make promises and forget. But, it’s documented we can hold them accountable.”

On her part, Mrs. Komolafe noted that the role of the media pre-dates Election Day and must begin with party primaries, where candidates are elected or appointed to choose their flag bearers.

Delivering a lecture on “The role of the media in ensuring peaceful, credible, transparent and inclusive general elections in 2023”, she said journalists must report campaign activities without being carried away by activities of politicians, saying “the media needs to work with credible civil society organisation and I emphasis credible because politicians have corrupted many of the civil society groups. What do I mean, members of some of these civil society groups ask politicians for money for what they term “election expenses” where the party or governor fails to meet their demands, they write and release unfavourable reports about the candidates of that party,”

According to her, “It is therefore common to see headlines like “mammoth crowd and massive turn-out”, saying such headlines do not reflect objective reporting.

She however noted that, as the 2023 general elections approach, the Nigerian journalist needs to ask in whose interest he or she is reporting?.

“We must remember that we have a duty to ensure that the interest of our nation should be our focus. We should desist from unnecessary sensationalism that promotes ethnicity and religious divide” she added.

