The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that the commission will commence weekly media briefings to inform Nigerians on the progress made in the preparations for the 2023 polls.

The 2023 general elections is just about a hundred days away.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, said the commission will start with biweekly briefing and later progress to weekly and daily briefings.

Yakubu reiterated the commission’s loyalty to Nigerians who want free, fair, credible and verifiable elections supported by technology, which guarantees transparent accreditation and upload of polling unit results for citizens to view in real-time on election day.

He maintained that there is no going back Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) for the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu appealed to political parties and political leaders to conduct their campaigns peacefully, eschewing divisiveness, rancour and violence.

The INEC boss promised that the commission will continue to play its part diligently and conscientiously, urging all stakeholders and citizens to play their own part so as to give Nigerians elections they yearn for.

