FORMER Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mike Igini, has accused some staff of the electoral body of registering underaged voters.

He said that those involved in the recent INEC registration process are all staff of the commission which makes it easy to trace the culprits for prosecution.

“Those who have done this are staff of INEC, I can tell you. If you register as a registration officer, you register with your personal ID (identity card), all of them can be traced,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, yesterday.

“Anyone who undermines the confidence of public institutions must be brought to book,” Igini said and

cited a case in Akwa Ibom State where an Information and Communications Technology staff of INEC used his office to register under-aged voters.

“The beauty of INEC procedures is that they are open to meaningful engagements and discussions. There was a time when we could say these were the handiwork of youth corpers or some people that were engaged but the current procedure and process of registration are all carried out by staff of INEC,” he maintained.

Igini further blamed the registration of the under-aged on collapse of values in the society, berating parents who allow their under-aged children to register as voters.

He commended the commission for the publication of the voters’ register, saying that it is the first time it is being published on INEC website.

The recent publication and display of the voters register by the INEC raised dust owing to the surprising number of children voters. Various social media platforms are awash with claims and counter-claims over the issue.

INEC must not tolerate under-aged voters —APGA

Speaking on the issue, APGA National Chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku, said: “Why would you tolerate under-aged voters? It is against the law. It goes without gainsaying that if there are under-aged voters, it is against the law. They should be dealt with for breaking that particular law.

“The under-aged people have no motive to do that. It is people that used them. So, the INEC should face the people who used them and deal with them.”

Igini spoke the truth —MBF

The National President of the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu said Igini’s allegations should be thoroughly investigated, those responsible fished out and punished accordingly.“Dr. Pogu who spoke to Vanguard in Makurdi noted that INEC owe Nigerians a moral responsibility to explain how under-aged voters got registered and availed Permanent Voter Cards, PVC.“He said: “it is INEC that does the registration and those who are registered are seen by INEC staff so if we have cases of under-aged voters the commission should be held responsible for that and nobody else.“”Perhaps INEC should purge itself because it is a clear indication that it is failing in its responsibilities.“”The development is also a pointer to the fact that we need to revisit a lot of things. The process of recruiting ad hoc staff in the commission should be revisited to ensure that the wrong people are not engaged in the commission.”

INEC should probe, make necessary amends —Afenifere

Also, the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, urged the electoral commission to investigate and make necessary amends.

Afenifere’s Secretary, Mr Sola Ebiseni, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “That is a confession from INEC itself and our concern is for a free and fair election. We are not surprised that such a statement is coming from INEC. Igini has proven himself as a man of integrity and a public servant with conscience.

“For now, we will not regard it as an indictment on INEC because more often than not, those who conduct INEC’s registration activities are adhoc staff, who are not necessarily employees of INEC.

“Notwithstanding, INEC ought to have the mechanism to clean its system of illegal registration but that statement, as it is now, has cast a lot of doubt on the sincerity of INEC to conduct a free and fair election.”

Fish out, sanction

INEC staff responsible,

CAN tells FG

On its part, CAN urged the Federal Government to fish out those responsible for the registration of under-aged voters.

Kaduna State CAN chairman, Rev. John Hayab, said: “It is rather unfortunate that those who are supposed to protect the sanctity of our electoral process are the people alleged to be subverting it by registering under-aged voters.“”Those who undermine the electoral process must be brought to book irrespective of who they are. The INEC staff culpable in this heinous crime should be fished out and sanctioned. However, we must be careful in doing this because some people may be 18 years and above, but look 10 years younger.”

We’ll address issues,

punish culpable

officials

Responding to the calls, yesterday, the INEC said it would address all issues raised concerning the national register of voters.

In a statement signed by National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, INEC said it was committed to cleaning up the register and punish those found guilty of tampering with its integrity.

The Commission said making the register public was a sign of transparency on its part.

The register is expected to be displayed physically at the Registration Area level from November 12 to 18.

At the Local Government level, it will be displayed from November 19 to 25, during which voters can make claims and objections.

In addition to the physical display, citizens can also make claims and objections online, the Commission said.

“We wish to reassure Nigerians that the Commission is committed to transparency and accountability in all its activities.“

“We hope that at the end of the exercise, the Commission, with the involvement of citizens, would have improved the quality of the Register of Voters, which is the bedrock of a successful election,” INEC said.

The Commission said cleaning up the voter register, which contains all the voters dating back to the 2011 registration exercise, was a “continuous and painstaking process over time.”

