By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Labour Party (LP) senatorial candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District for the 2023 election, Senator Victor Umeh has promised to join other vocal lawmakers of the Igbo extraction to defend the region’s interest if elected.

Umeh, who was a former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), made the promise while inaugurating his 75- member campaign council in Awka

The campaign council which is headed by Mr. Chukwudi Okeke, as the Director General, has members drawn from the seven local government areas in the senatorial zone.

Addressing the campaign team, Umeh assured the people of his district of quality representation, adding that the social-political development of Igbo region would remain a mirage unless committed people like him with vast experience are given the opportunity to change the narrative.

He recalled that he was able to execute 55 projects across the district within the 17- months he stays in the Senate.

According to Umeh, the job of a lawmaker is to facilitate federal government’s projects to he/her senatorial district and use law making process to bring about quality governance and not other way round.

The Director General of the campaign council, Mr. Okeke, enjoined all members of the party to support the Campaign Council to ensure victory for the Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Senator Umeh and other Candidates of Labour Party in Anambra State.

