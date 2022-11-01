By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured the Igbo that the PDP government under Atiku Abubakar will ensure that they are properly placed in government.

He said in Kaduna that with Atiku as President in 2023, it is the surest way for the Igbos to become the next President in Nigeria and therefore, solicited the support of Igbo worldwide for the actualization of the Atiku/Okowa presidency come 2023.

Okowa who was guest of honour, spoke through the Kaduna State PDP Governorship candidate, Rt.Hon. Isa Muhammed Ashiru represented him at the Igbo Community Welfare Association (ICWA) celebration, award, and fund raising in Kaduna.

” Atiku being an inlaw to the Igbos has demonstrated his desire and likeness for the Igbo as he has always picked an Igbo person as his running mate whenever he gets a presidential ticket.”

” I am also your son, hence support for Atiku is also a support for potential Igbo presidency because the Igbo have always given their overwhelming support for the PDP and it is expected that 2023 will not be an exception.”

” Atiku has always demonstrated that he will not be a regional President but one who will unify the country regardless of tribe, ethnicity, or religion.2023 is the time of decision-making that will either make or mar us as a nation if we vote in the wrong direction, but voting Alhaji Abubakar Atiku will certainly be the best decision for the secured country,” he said.

The PDP guber candidate in Kaduna State, Hon.Isa Ashiru solicited the votes and support of the Igbo resident in Kaduna State, saying they have always been part of a PDP government in the state.

He assured that he will carry Igbo along accordingly in 2023 when he emerges as Governor of Kaduna State.

