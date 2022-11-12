…as Oborevwori assures Deltans of more development, if elected- Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA Central Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Ighoyota Amori, has assured that former Governor James Ibori would support Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Speaking when the State PDP train stormed Egbo/Samagidi (Ward 10) and proceeded to Kokori, Isiokolo, Orhoakpo, and Okpara Inland wards in Ethiope East Local Government Area in continuation of its ward-to-ward campaign, Amori said: “I want to assure all Deltans that our leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori is supporting Oborevwori to emerge as Governor of Delta State.

“We are his men and we can tell you. He brought all of us, including the Speaker into government and it is his joy to support each and every one of us. PDP is his party and he is not contemplating and cannot contemplate any other option.”

Amori who chaired the Delta Central 2023 group, the body which championed the sustenance of the rotation of the State Governorship to Delta Central, said the PDP is one united family in the State.

Speaking to the people at Kokori and other wards, Oborevwori said Ethiope East communities benefited greatly from the Okowa’s administration in terms of roads and other physical and social infrastructure, empowerment, and appointments, assuring that when elected, he would do even more for the people.

Oborevwori said: “You all can see that the only infrastructures and development you enjoy were brought to you by the State Government. You have no Federal presence here. The Eku-Abraka-Agbor road which serves your area is a Federal road but the APC government has refused to repair it.

“It is the same thing with the Benin-Warri Expressway. It is also a Federal road and they have also refused to repair it, yet we have somebody in Abuja who should speak for his people but failed to do so. Deltans do not want that kind of person.

“The APC government has only brought hardship to our people. That is why we are urging you to vote for the PDP, five-over-five.

“With the PDP at the Federal and State levels, we can be sure that 30% of the burden of development will be listed off the State. With Okowa as Vice President, we will have more people at the centre also to attract development to the State. Okowa is an intelligent man and he will support Atiku greatly to achieve results.

“When you also vote for me as Governor, you can be sure of more development projects as well as empowerment for job and wealth creation.

“I urge you also to vote for Chief Ighoyota Amori for Senate, Erhiatake Ibori for House of Representatives, and Arthur Akpowhowo for House of Assembly.”

