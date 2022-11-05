As gale of endorsements for candidates of political parties continues ahead of 2023 elections, family heads (Mogajis); Baales and other notable groups, including Agbekoya in Ibadan, have endorsed Bola Tinubu, as their preferred Presidential candidate.

They declared their supports for Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday at a well attended event held at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised under the auspices of Rontex for BAT Political Signature, was convened by Dr Ronke Carew and hosted by Chief Dotun Sanusi.

Sanusi, an Ibadan Mogaji, popularly called Ilaji, is the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

NAN reports that among other groups that endorsed Tinubu’s presidency were the Agbekoya, O’dua Peoples Congress (OPC) Fasehun faction, Irorun O’dua and non-indigenes represented by people from Akwa- Ibom.

Sanusi described Tinubu as “the most competent” among the candidates, saying he could vouch for him any day and anywhere.

“I have never taken contracts from any government. I have not taken anything from anybody, but I do accept destiny and the will of God.

“But, it should be said everywhere that the person I have confidence in, who will end our sufferings in Ibadan and Oyo State is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are talking of presidential poll, not Governorship, not National Assembly and not House of Assembly elections. We stand on the mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Sanusi called on all groups to mobilise supports for Tinubu, whom he said, would bring prosperity to all and sundry.

The Mogaji said that Tinubu protected the interests of Christians as Governor of Lagos State, adding he was born a Muslim and today a Christian.

Also, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, the President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), said that Ibadan would always have a position.

Adeaga said that the Olubadan of Ibadanland had sent him to tell the people that “they are keenly watching the character, nature, disposition and relevance of the candidates”.

According to him, for now, we are still watching and we know that by the grace of God, as it was being done before, Olubadan will give a directive through his council for Ibadan people.

“But then, we must state categorically that nobody goes against his own people, if that can be decoded,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Oyetunde Ojo, the Convener, South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA), said

that the body language of the Baales, Mogajis, Obas and groups showed they were in support of Tinubu for president.

Ojo said: “10,000 Baales and Mogajis signed a compendium. The body language is all over and you can see their representatives.

“Once the Baales have agreed to that, once the Kabiyesis have agreed to that and once the Mogajis have agreed to that in Ibadanland, you know it’s a done deal,” he said.

Also, Mr Bosun Oladele, the SWAGA National Secretary, described the endorsement of Tinubu as a mark of acceptability and new beginning of good things to come from 2023.

“We have done the street work. Now, we are going into unit-by-unit. We are going to have unit Marshalls, Unit Captain, Polling Booth Marshalls.

“All these are people that will work with us. So, campaign has gone to the level of one-on-one.

“The message to the South-West is unassailable. It is 15 million votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we can only do that if we mobilise all our registered voters,” he said.

Carew, in her remarks, assured the people that Tinubu would do whatever he promised, saying that various support groups were working assiduously to mobilise 15 million votes for him in the South-West.

“We don’t want them to lose their votes, they should vote Tinubu in. As a Yoruba speaking town, especially Oyo State in general, they should vote.

“We are looking for 15 million votes from them. They should be able to carry out and that is what we are doing now from local government to the grassroots,” she said.

Commenting, Mogaji Abass Oloko, said that as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, his vote and that of his followers and associates are for Tinubu.

Elder Taiye Ayorinde, the Baale of Ekotedo, Ibadan, who spoke on behalf of all the village Heads in Ibadanland, said that the Baales were behind the candidature of Tinubu.

Ayorinde also presented a compendium signed by 10,000 Mogajis and Baales in Ibadanland in support of Tinubu, as well as an Award of Excellence to Ojo for delivery to Tinubu.

NAN reports that the event was attended by Otun-Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola; Mr Wasiu Afolabi, OPC factional President, among other dignitaries.(NAN)

