By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Convener of the 40Million Ballots Movement and Humanitarian activist, Comrade Kennedy Iyere has said that he is standing with Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party in the race to winning the presidential seat in the forthcoming general elections.

Iyere disclosed this afternoon holding a private meeting with LP presidential candidate in Abuja which lasted for half an hour.

According to him, the meeting was strategically convened in a way to review the state of the power politics of the 2023 presidential election. Adding that, the meeting was specifically organized to help the two great Nigerians to interact on ways to further intensify the existing relationship with the various support groups of Peter Obi, being driven by the youths and other young Nigerians, both home and diaspora, who are determined to take back their country from the grips of the ruling cabals by ensuring that Peter Obi is elected the next Nigeria’s president in 2023.

“The movement is an independent electoral mandate group, whose core objective, is to mobilize forty million youth and women voters, who will dedicate their ballots to electing Peter Obi as Nigeria’s president in 2023, while also committing their votes to electing other credible candidates across party lines, vying for guber and parliamentary seats – Senate, Federal House and House of Assembly.

“During my private meeting with Peter Obi, I hinted him on certain electoral initiatives, which I intend to launch soon, as part of the efforts of the Civil Society aimed towards ensuring that the 2023 presidential and other general elections are not rigged by INEC and the Federal Government.

“I also shared with Peter Obi my plan to launch a unified platform, under the auspices of the 40Million Ballots Movement, which will enable the various support groups of Peter Obi to align with other credible candidates across other parties, who are vying for guber and parliamentary seats, with a view to building a synergy that will further place Peter Obi, ahead of other presidential contestants.

“The 40Million Ballots Movement exists to provide a cover for the major support groups of Peter Obi and engender a unified platform where they can function together in the efforts to actualize the presidential mandate of Peter Obi in 2023. Beyond electing Peter Obi as president in 2023, the various support groups of Peter Obi will also work under the 40Million Ballots Movement, in alignment with other credible candidates across party lines, vying for guber and parliamentary seats. The desired results is to further help boost the chances of Peter Obi’s presidential victory.

“For those who wish or intend to rig themselves into political offices in 2023, their plots will countered and made futile by a strong lawful opposition through the actions of the civil society. I am also the Convener of the Civil Society Committee For Anti-Fraud Election Security (CISCAES), this same vehicle shall be used to secure the 2023 general elections and ensure the credibility of electoral outcomes or results”, he said.

