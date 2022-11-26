Congratulates Atiku @ 76

The Southern Solidarity Movement for Good Governance (SSM4GG) has once again hailed President Goodluck Jonathan’s continued support of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, His Excellency Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa and appealed to other Southern leaders to work with the former President to help elect Atiku Abubakar to bring the needed stability to the country.

At a meeting of Members of the Southern Group in Diaspora where the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar was congratulated on his 76th birthday, The Organizing Secretary, Olatunbosun Williams, posited that; “The move by President Goodluck Jonathan didn’t come to us as a surprise because if anyone puts the interest of the country’s survival above their personal interest, they will support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP to right the ship”.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan has shown that he is one of the best minds of our generation. He is a man without bias, with clarity of thought, and has sacrificed his ambition for the betterment of Nigeria.

We have said in our meetings that Atiku’s ‘Covenant with Nigeria’ outlined in his 5-point Agenda will restore this country to her former glory. We are, therefore, appealing to other southern leaders to work together to save Nigeria”, he added.

The Women Leader, Chief Olanike Babawande, also commended the move of the former President, saying that; “GEJ is a powerful man, unlike most leaders who make a lot of noise and throw money around to garner support. As Southern gatekeepers, we are happy that our leader, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, believes in our cause to mobilize the southern region to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who means well for the country”.

She also said that; “Our women and children are suffering, and if we elect the wrong persons, things will worsen. I want to use this medium to appeal to all Nigerians to support Atiku Abubakar, if for nothing else, for the sake of our suffering women and children”.

The Women Leader was supported by the Director of Protocol, Sam Ogundare who averred that; “H.E. ATIKU ABUBAKAR is on the mission with the sincerity of purpose to salvage this country from the precarious crisis it is in right now and to restore the hope of Nigerians. He can manage resources, including human capacity investment, with his wealth of experiences.”

The former President had stated that he was willing and ready to support and work for the success of the PDP in the 2023 elections, as he wished the party members success in all their endeavors “especially those who want to represent us from next year (2023).”

Furthermore, the group communique reiterated the words of Mahatma Gandhi: “an eye for an eye and the whole world blind. This is not a time to bicker about the past but to plan for the future. It is not a time for revenge but a time for forgiveness. It is not a time to scatter but a time to build.

“We must demonstrate maturity by shunning bias, grudges, and grievances to move our nation forward. There should be no gulf between the north and the south. We are one nation and should use this election to mend bridges by voting for the best man, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar.”

SSM4GG believes the friendliness, loyalty, and humility of former President Jonathan has continued to open opportunities for service to humanity while defining a path for the former President to invest in people, institutions, the nation, and the world over.

Other leaders of note in the meeting were Stanley Edokpolo (President), Timothy Sule (Vice President), Prince Babawande (General Secretary), Ben Adhuze (Director of Mobilization), and Omolara Abiodun-Williams (Director of Communication).

Meanwhile, the Southern Solidarity Movement for Good Governance (SSM4GG) has felicitated with the PDP Presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his 76th birthday anniversary.

The President of the group, Stanley Edokpolo said that; ” We want to use this medium to congratulate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a consummate politician that Nigerians are looking up to reset and rescue the nation, on his 76th birthday anniversary. May all your heart desires be granted”.

