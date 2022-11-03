By Chinedu Adonu

Youth council of apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has backed the ambition of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the senatorial candidate of Enugu North district in forthcoming election, 2023.

At a press briefing in Enugu, on Wednesday, the leader of Youth Council, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said Governor Ugwuanyi has met the aspirations of the youths and the people of the State.

Okwu, flanked by other national and State officers of Ohanaeze youths, stated that Governor had justified the confidence reposed in him.

He said the entire youths “are pleased with the Governor Ugwuanyi-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The Coal City State has been a PDP State since 1999 and there is clear evidence of progression in the growth of the State.

“Also, as the current Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has remembered the youths more than any other administration before it, in terms of appointments. Youths have a true sense of belonging in the State, coupled with the peace and security that has pervaded the State for the past seven years. Infrastructure has also not been left behind, with evidence here and there.

“We are aware of the desperate efforts by some elements to infiltrate the State and we have earlier warned that we would no longer tolerate the laxity from security operatives. Influx of criminal killer herdsmen and kidnappers into Enugu State must be checked.

“Having said that, we make bold to say that the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has our total support and endorsement for his 2023 senatorial ambition. We are sure of his capacity to deliver and protect the interest of the youth constituency.

“We have endorsed him for the Enugu North Senatorial contest and hereby ask all the youths and Ndi Enugu North Senatorial District electorate to give him their maximum support by voting en-mass for him come February, 2023. There is no doubt in our mind that he will give the people true and quality representation.”

The group equally declared support for Gov. Ugwuanyi’s choice of successor in the person of Barr. Peter Mbah.

“With his track record in Pinnacle Oil, Mbah has the competence Enugu needs at this point in history. Having listened to his manifesto presentation, we are convinced that he is prepared for the job unlike other candidates who are just depending on one propaganda or the other.

“At a time the country’s economy is not looking any better, Enugu needs an astute business administrator to navigate through the situation and place the State on a global world map.

“We have such a figure in Peter Mbah. We congratulate him on the successful completion and commissioning of the $1bn Pinnacle Oil & Gas petroleum product terminal at the Free Trade Zone in Lekki, Lagos, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We use this medium to appeal to our illustrious son, Barr. Peter Mbah to grant qualified Igbo youths some employment slots in the company to reduce unemployment among Igbo youths.

“Having said this, we hereby endorse the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 general elections in Enugu State.

“We took this decision having been satisfied with the party’s achievements in the State since 1999 and the caliber of candidates it has lined up for the elections.”

Meanwhile, the youth group was displeased with the reported political violence targeted at opposition political parties in Ebonyi State.

“We want to express our concern over the level of political violence in Ebonyi State. This is not good at all as it negates all that democracy represents.

“We urge the Governor of the State to rein in the Ebubeagu security operatives and make sure they are stopped from harassing members of the opposition political parties in the State.

“Opposition parties should be given air of freedom to operate in line with the hallmarks of democracy, just like in Enugu State where no member of the opposition is being molested,” he declared.

Describing President Muhammadu Buhari’s government as a total failure, Okwu urged the youths and the entire electorate to make a choice that would rescue the country.

He said, “Nigeria is no longer sick but comatose, desirous of a miracle. We urge the youths to be circumspect in taking their final decision. Our future depends on whatever decision we take ahead of the 2023 election.

“It is not enough to collect peanuts and mortgage our future for another four years and above.”

