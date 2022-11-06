Alhaji Yusuf Idris, Publicity Secretary of the APC Zamfara chapter says the 2023 governorship election in the state will be a walkover.

“We will only go and cast our votes for APC candidates at all levels just because of formalities,” Idris told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, the issue of the second mandate for Gov. Bello Matawalle had already been signed and sealed by the people of the state.

Idris said:” We have planned all our strategies to retain power in the state as we are much happy with the way the Governor is leading the state.

“The people of the state are happy with his various plausible programmes and polices of development especially in the areas of youth empowerment, health, education and social investments, among others.

“I think, this will give us an upper hand to the electorate and we are optimistic we are going to dear any political party in 2023.”

Idris added that APC had much on the ground at all levels in the state, insisting that all the major political gladiators since the return of democracy are in the party.

“We are more united, we are formidable, we are under one umbrella and we don’t have any issue of intra-party wranglings.

“So, we are ahead of the plan and we are sure by the special grace o God, we are going to win the elections at all levels.

“This is ranging from the presidency and we are going to give him nothing less than one million votes.

“We are much ready for the forthcoming polls as we have set up all the needed committees and a governorship campaign council which will be unveiled soon,”he said.

Idris said that the people of the state had tremendous confidence in the governor, adding, “if a governor performs wonderfully, the electorate will support him.

“Our people in the state are happy with the way and manner he is relentlessly making efforts to secure the state.

“He recently weighed about three options and shut down three local governments in line with the advice of the state security council to ensure the security of lives and properties of the citizens.

“The situation has really improved within the last two weeks and we have not heard about any kidnapping, killing or banditry.”

Idris said that the governor was making frantic efforts to restore the lost peace and security in the state, saying, “the people are having much confidence in him.”

The APC spokesperson also said that Matawalle has introduced various social investments programmes that were touching the lives of the common man.

“That is why the electorate are not seeing any political party or candidate apart from APC and its flag bearers.

“Members of the other political parties are also daily defecting to APC including executives and candidates,”Idris said. (NAN)

