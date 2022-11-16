John Alechenu

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje his Benue and Bauchi State counterparts, Samuel Ortom and Bala Mohammed respectively, as well as the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, are among dignitaries expected to lead discussions on achieving violence-free elections in 2023.

They are expected to grace the 2022 edition of the PlatinumPost News annual roundtable scheduled to hold in Abuja, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Other dignitaries include: the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Dr. Ahmed Audi and the Commissioner for Information and Voter Education for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Barr, Festus Okoye, the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Maj. Hamza Mustapha (rtd), and the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and other stakeholders in the electoral process.

This was contained in a statement signed in Abuja by the Chief Executive Officer of the PlatinumPost News, Mr. Edwin Olofu.

Olofu explained that, the annual roundtable was designed to contribute meaningfully to the process leading to a free, fair, credible and violent-free election in 2023.

According to him, Governor Ganduje will chair the occasion, Governor Bala Muhammed and Governor Samuel Ortom are the Guest Speakers, while Maj. Al-Mustapha is expected to deliver a keynote address on the theme: “Contemporary Security Challenges & its Effects on 2023 Elections.”

The organisers of the event further stated that the INEC, Police IG, NSCDC boss, IPAC, CSO, International Republican Institute (IRI) and the NUJ will discuss the papers and use the occasion to speak on their preparations for the 2023 elections.

Olofu further said with Nigeria’s contemporary security challenges, those in public office as well as citizens at all levels need to make concerted efforts to curb these challenges to set the nation on the path of development.

The CEO reiterated that Platinum Post “As a media organisation, we have invited key stakeholders in the election process to come and share with Nigerians their efforts and preparations towards the 2023 elections.

“We have also invited some Chief Executives to share their experiences in their various states and put forward suggestions on how to end some of the contemporary security challenges the Nation is facing.”

Speaking on the choice of Governor Ganduje as the chairman of the occasion, Olofu said,”The governor came to mind as a result of his outstanding performance piloting the affairs of the most populous and peaceful state in the North-west geopolitical zone of Nigeria, the giant strides achieved in the socio-economic development of the state and his ability to ensure the peaceful co-existence of the citizenry have remained a reference point.”

