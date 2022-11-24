By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has assured that the G5 PDP Governors are standing on a strong moral pedestal and would continue to push for justice and equity in the PDP.

Ikpeazu who spoke at a gala Nite organized by the Abia State Government in honour of the visiting G5 PDP Governors who are in the State for the flag off of the State PDP Campaign, explained that Nigeria is in dire straits and hanging on a balance.

He warned that if the G5 PDP Governors fail to put their feet forward, the situation would spell doom for the country.

Ikpeazu disclosed that they were not pursuing their individual comfort but are determined to lay a solid foundation for the unborn generation, stressing that they were determined to stand for the truth.

He further stated that as soon as the right thing is done, the PDP will win the election next year.

He said; “The G5 PDP Governors are standing on a strong moral pedestal and we are doing everything to put away impunity and highhandedness in the PDP. We will continue to push for justice and equity in the PDP. Nigeria is in dire straits and hanging on a balance. If the G5 PDP Governors fail to put their feet forward, the situation would spell doom for the country. We are not pursuing our individual comfort but we are determined to lay a solid foundation for the unborn generation. The G5 PDP Governors are determined to stand for the truth. As soon as the right thing is done, the PDP will win the election next year.”

In his speech, the leader of the G5 PDP Governors and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom said that they are still very committed to the PDP and denied plans to leave the party.

Ortom, however, stated that the G5 Governors will not be intimidated from standing for the truth. He thanked Ikpeazu for the hospitality extended to them and charged Abians to ensure that PDP wins all the positions in the 2023 elections.

Highlights of the event were presentation of Made in Abia Products to the visiting Governors by Governor Ikpeazu and decoration of the Governors by the State Traditional Rulers led by the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, Hrm Eze Ndubuisi Nwabeke

The event was also attended by Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose; National Deputy Chairmen, South of the PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; PDP National Vice Chairmen, South East, Chief Ali Odefa; PDP National Vice Chairman, South South, Chief Dan Orbih; among others.

